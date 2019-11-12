'Little Mermaid' Live-Action Remake Finds Its Prince Eric in Jonah Hauer-King

While the rest of the roles were filled in the summer, the part of Eric took unexpectedly longer. Harry Styles was in talks with the studio for a protracted period, but that ultimately fell apart. Disney then spent months scouring the seven seas for the right actor. In the end, Hauer-King and Cameron Cuffe, the star of the Syfy series Krypton, did several rounds of reading/testing before a decision was finally made.

Hauer-King, repped by CAA and UK's United Agents, appeared in this year's A Dog's Way Home and a BBC adaptation of Little Women in 2017. He also stars on the BBC war drama World on Fire. He previously appeared opposite Kenneth Branagh in a West End production of The Entertainer.

Rob Marshall is set to direct The Little Mermaid, which will showcase all the well-known songs and also have new material. Original composer Alan Menken is teaming with Lin-Manuel Miranda, with Menken composing and Miranda writing.

Marc Platt, who worked with Marshall on Mary Poppins Returns and executive produced Guy Ritchie’s live-action Aladdin remake, is producing. Marshall and John DeLuca are also producing Little Mermaid, as is Miranda.

An early 2020 production start is planned.