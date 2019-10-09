'Little Monsters' Star Lupita Nyong'o on Why She Loves "Melodrama," "Specific Rules" of Horror Movies

The character is directly inspired by director and writer Abe Forsythe’s son’s kindergarten teacher. His son has severe food allergies, and school was the first time his child was in another person’s care. He was so amazed by the teacher’s attentiveness that he was inspired to write the film. “This movie is a love letter to my son, but it’s also a love letter to kindergarten teachers,” Forsythe told THR.

However, there is one aspect that was not true to life: zombies. The film follows a kindergarten class on a field trip, when they encounter a flesh-eating zombie. Forsythe actually went on a trip with his son’s class to the same place where filming occurred.

“It was just one of those weird ideas that popped into my head like, what if there was a zombie here? And then that led to further thinking of how would you protect children if they had zombies attacking them and how would you stop their minds from being corrupted by everything as well,” Forsythe explained of his inspiration. “I remember thinking I felt comfortable, if my son was in a zombie apocalypse, if his teacher was looking after him.”

Forsythe sent the script to Nyong’o, as they’re both repped by CAA, and within a week, she was on board.

“She was just the ultimate person for me. I knew that she would bring a certain amount of strength and truth to that character which was really important, and I was a massive fan of hers,” he said.

The film also stars Josh Gad, who plays a famous child entertainer Teddy McGiggle, and Alexander England, a has-been musician who is chaperoning his nephew’s field trip and is attracted to the teacher. England and Forsythe previously worked on Down Under, and England was excited to collaborate again and work with Nyong’o.

“Lupita’s just unbelievable. She came in with such generous spirit for this story and everyone involved,” England said. “She was just ready to go. It was so exciting to see her with the children.”

However, they had to protect the children from a lot of the cursing in the film and some of the more terrifying elements. “We were very conscious that the kids couldn’t see certain things, couldn’t hear certain things, so a lot of energy went into making sure they were all very safe and comfortable,” England said. “It also meant when the kids were gone we could go as crazy as we liked.”

To prepare for the zombie element, Nyong’o watched several films in the genre, including Night of the Living Dead and Train to Busan, which Forsythe recommended she watch. (She said she didn’t have time to watch her friend and Black Panther co-star Danai Gurira on The Walking Dead, but Gurira told her she’d be fine with the zombies.) Forsythe is hesitant to categorize the film as a zombie film. “It’s a movie that has zombies in it but it’s about so much more, he said.

Nyong’o was ultimately attracted to the imagination of the story. This is her second time venturing into the horror genre after Jordan Peele’s Us, and she really enjoyed the sense of play.

“I love the melodrama of it. It’s high stakes and it’s very imaginative,” Nyong’o said of horror films. “In the two films that I’ve done, the worlds have been so different but I love how specific the rules of the world are. And when you have such specific rules, there’s so much freedom and it’s just a lot of fun to go that far into your imagination and commit. Everyone’s committing. That dude over there dressed as a zombie is about to chop our heads off. That’s fun.”

Little Monsters will be streaming on Hulu starting Friday.