Lupita Nyong'o Fights Zombies to Protect Students in 'Little Monsters' Trailer

Diesel La Torraca, Charlie Whitley, Kim Thien Doan, Ava Caryofyllis, Wolfgang Gledhill, Vivienne Albany, Shia Hamby, Caliah Pinones, Stephen Peacocke, Nadia Townsend and Kat Stewart also star in the film.

The trailer shows the class' field trip starting off fun, as the eccentric Teddy McGiggle welcomes the kids to the farm. But soon the class crosses paths with a zombie eating a pig. Caroline tries to stay calm for the sake of her students and tells the young children that the zombies are normal people playing tag.

A student later asks what is happening and Teddy tells them that they are going to die. "It's part of the game. The zombies are not real," Caroline tells her students in an attempt to calm them down, though Teddy interjects, "Like fuck, they're not."

In between entertaining the kids, Dave, Miss Caroline and Teddy discuss their options for surviving the attack. "I'm not going anywhere. You're bigger idiots than I thought and I thought you were both the stupidest people I ever met," Teddy tells them before the teacher punches him in the face.

Accompanied by a musical performance of the children singing "If You're Happy and You Know It," a montage shows Caroline, Teddy, Dave and some soldiers risking their lives to fight the zombies.

The trailer concludes with the students asking Caroline what the blood all over her dress is. "I got caught in the middle of a jam fight," she lies. "Don't taste it, okay."

Little Monsters, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, will be in theaters in the UK and Ireland on Nov. 15. An U.S. release date, from Neon and Hulu, has not yet been announced. Watch the full trailer below.