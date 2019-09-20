Local Comic Shop Day 2019 Titles Revealed

Courtesy of the organizers of the event, Heat Vision has an exclusive first look at the limited edition comics available, including covers and solicitation copy provided by the publishers.

Boom! Studios



Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Shattered Grid LCSD Blind BoxThe Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Shattered Grid LCSD Blind B will include (1) Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Shattered Griddlx hc, (1) Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers No. 42 exclusive LCSD variant by Eleonora Carlini, and (2) randomized Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers or Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers variants from past issues. Limited to 500 units; allocations may occur.

Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers Year One & Year Two HC Bundle

Limited to 750 units and back by popular demand, boom! Studios is reprinting both Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers year one and year two deluxe hardcover editions, featuring exclusive covers by fan favorite cover artist, Goni Montes. These exclusive hardcover editions will be shrink wrapped together as a bundle and can be sold together as a set or individually. They are the perfect gift for any power rangers fan and pair perfectly with the Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Shattered Grid LCSD blind box limited to 750 units. Allocations may occur.

Dark Horse Comics



Hazel & Cha-Cha Save Christmas Tales (Umbrella Academy) LCSD Edition(W) Gerard Way, Scott Allie (A) Tommy Lee Edwards (CA) Bill SienkiewiczHazel and Cha Cha — the bizarre assassins who first appeared in Umbrella Academy: Dallas, and blew audiences away in the Netflix series — track down a rogue time agent and cross paths with a plot to discredit Christmas.

DC



DCeased HC(W) Tom Taylor (A) Trevor Hairsine, Stefano Guadiano (CA) Francesco MattinaWhat happens to the World’s Finest if the world ends? With death spreading across the planet, who will live and who will turn in this apocalyptic tale of heroism, sacrifice and annihilation? Fighting time, each other and all of humanity, Earth’s greatest heroes must rally together for what may very well be their last chance to save the world from the most terrible plague humanity has ever seen. The Anti-Life Equation has been released and is ravaging the world at the viral speed of social media. Once exposed, victims lose their minds, violently attacking all around them. The heroes of Earth are fighting a losing battle to save the world… and themselves! Collects DCeased issues Nos. 1-6 and DCeased: A Good Day To Die No. 1.

Additionally, DC is also releasing 1000 copies of Legion of Super-Heroes No. 1 for Local Comic Shop Day.

IDW



The Crow: Hark the Herald No. 1 LCSD Edition(W) Tim Seeley (A) Meredith Laxton (CA) Fei ChenEvery year a group of six people gathers for Christmas in a cabin in the far Northwoods of Wisconsin. But this isn’t your average bickering nuclear family. These are six of the most prolific killers in North America.Now, last year’s sins have risen from the grave, ready to deliver the gift of revenge. Guided by the Crow, Cecilia Rite will give six psychos a holiday hammer party.The Crow knows who has been naughty…

Lion Forge Comics



Catalyst Prime: Seven Days No. 1 Bill Sienkiewicz Foil Cover Edition(W) Gail Simone (A) Jose Luis (CA) Bill SienkiewiczDay One: Lorena Payan was the first to realize a meteor was hurtling towards Earth two years ago. Now, she's the first to realize the Earth is in danger once more from something equally cosmic but far more sinister. As dubbed by a mystery figure, the Obsidian Men begin appearing silently all over the globe, and our heroes Noble, Summit, and Accell join together to investigate.

Mad Cave Studios



Over the Ropes No. 1 LCSD Edition(W) Jay Sandlin (A/CA) Antonello CosentinoStep Over the Ropes and into 1990s wrestling. Set in a fictional world, Over the Ropes dives into sports entertainment’s biggest era. A young high-flyer named Jason Lynn goes off-script in a match to win the world title and sets the southern territory on fire as the face-painted wrestler, Phoenix.

Marvel



Absolute Carnage No. 5 (of 5) LCSD Edition(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Ryan StegmanVenom and Carnage – To the Death!

Additionally, Marvel will release a special edition of Absolute Carnage No. 5, limited to 500 copies, with one copy available to retailers for every 20 copies of the regular LCSD edition ordered.

New Mutants No. 1 LCSD Edition

(W) Jonathan Hickman, Ed Brisson (A/CA) Rod Reis

The classic New Mutants (Sunspot, Wolfsbane, Mirage, Karma, Magik, and Cypher) get together with a few new friends (Chamber, Mondo) to seek out their missing member and share the good news… a mission that takes them into space alongside the Starjammers! A special edition of the issue, limited to 1000 copies.

Oni Press



Invader ZIM Treasury LCSD EditionRelive the epic war of DarkPoop in this collection of issues 29 and 30 from the Oni Press comic series, Invader ZIM! After Dib spills Gaz's limited edition DarkPoop Cola, he's forced to find her a replacement. But every convenience store is sold out, and Dib gets involved in the gaseous world of Poopromancers, sworn enemies of the evil and terrifying Poopthulu. To defeat him, they'll need the DarkPoop as well! (We say Poop a lot in this comic.)

Vault Comics



These Savage Shores Gold Edition(W) Ram V. (A) Sumit Kumar & Vittorio Astone (CA) Sumit KumarTwo centuries after the first European ship sailed to the Malabar Coast and made landfall at Calicut, The East India Company seeks to secure its future along the lucrative Silk Route, in the year 1766. An old evil now sails aboard a company ship, hoping to make a home in this new found land. But he will soon find that the ground along the Indus is an ancient one with daemons and legends far older than himself. Along These Savage Shores, where the days are scorched and the nights are full of teeth.