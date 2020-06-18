Lord & Miller's 'Project Hail Mary' Enlisting 'The Martian' Scribe Drew Goddard (Exclusive)

How high-profile is Hail Mary? MGM snatched up the rights in a massive $3 million deal, Phil Lord and Chris Miller are on board to direct, and Ryan Gosling is set to star.

Goddard would be another shining star in that constellation. While he wouldn’t be writing the script — yet — he would be working on the story with Lord and Miller. Whether Goddard will assume screenwriting duties will depend on on his busy schedule and be determined down the line.

Weir’s Hail Mary centers on an astronaut who wakes up to find himself millions of miles away from home, in a tiny craft with two dead crewmates for company and no recollection of his mission or even his name. But this man will soon discover he is humanity’s only hope for survival from an extinction-level threat.

Lord and Miller are producing along with Aditya Sood, president of film for the filmmakers' Lord Miller production banner. Amy Pascal is also producing, as are Gosling and Ken Kao.

In addition to penning Martian, Goddard has cult and genre credentials galore, going back to writing on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Alias. His feature credits include Cloverfield, the 2008 found footage monster movie directed by Matt Reeves; 2011’s The Cabin in the Woods, which he also directed; and World War Z. He was also a writer on Lost, the show creator of Netflix’s Daredevil, and more recently wrote and directed the pulpy Bad Times at the El Royale.

