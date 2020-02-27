HEAT VISION

Lost 'Micronauts' Comics to Return to Print

by Graeme McMillan
Early issues of Marvel's 1970s and '80s comic book series, illustrated by Michael Golden, will be released in an oversized format by IDW in June.
Michael Golden/IDW Publishing
Early issues of Marvel's 1970s and '80s comic book series, illustrated by Michael Golden, will be released in an oversized format by IDW in June.

A lost piece of comic book — and action figure — history will return to fans in a deluxe new format this summer with IDW Publishing’s announcement of Michael Golden’s Micronauts Artist’s Edition, an oversized hardcover collecting six issues of Marvel’s out-of-print comic book series based on the Mego Corporation toy line of the 1970s.

Launching in 1979 and running through 1986, Marvel’s Micronauts series — in its final 20 issues, relaunched as Micronauts: The New Voyages — was an expansive space opera that combined influences from all manner of sci-fi classics and obscurities to bring the Mego toys to life. Written for the first five years by Bill Mantlo and featuring some of the writer’s best work, the series launched to much acclaim thanks to the artwork of Michael Golden, who illustrated the first 12 issues.

Heat Vision breakdown

Despite its popularity with fans, no reprint or collected edition of the Micronauts comics has been issued previously because of the manner in which the series combined properties owned by Mego — now the property of Hasbro — and Marvel itself; Marvel lost the comic book rights to the property decades ago.

IDW’s 184-page Michael Golden’s Micronauts will collect Nos. 3, 7-9 and 11-12 of Golden’s run, as well as additional covers and artwork the artist created for the series, reproduced directly from and printed at the same size as the original artwork.

“A Micronauts Artist’s Edition has been a holy grail for many comic art fans since the AE program was launched,” IDW editor Scott Dunbier said in a statement. “We are delighted that we can bring this book to fruition.”

According to IDW, a portion of the profits from the book will be donated to the long-term medical care of Mantlo, who has required treatment for cognitive and memory impairment since an accident in 1992.

Michael Golden’s Micronauts Artist’s Edition is set to be released in June.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. 'Outriders' Director Aims to Blend Genres With "Deep World" of Backstory
    by Trilby Beresford
  2. 'Baldur's Gate 3' Director on Recreating the "Table-Top Experience" in New Role-Playing Game
    by Matt Cabral
View All
  1. by Richard Newby
  2. by Ryan Parker
  3. by Phil Pirrello
  4. by Etan Vlessing
  5. by Aaron Couch
LATEST NEWS
1.
Hollywood's New Style Stars Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Taylor Russell on Making the Red Carpet a Playground
by Chris Gardner
2.
Lost 'Micronauts' Comics to Return to Print
by Graeme McMillan
3.
Harvey Weinstein Directing Lawyer on Next Legal Steps During Hospital Stay
by Jeremy Barr
4.
Liev Schreiber Joins Will Smith in 'King Richard' (Exclusive)
by Borys Kit
5.
Dick Wolf Inks Massive New Deal; 'Chicago' Franchise, 'SVU' Renewed for 3 More Seasons
by Lesley Goldberg