Lost 'Micronauts' Comics to Return to Print

Despite its popularity with fans, no reprint or collected edition of the Micronauts comics has been issued previously because of the manner in which the series combined properties owned by Mego — now the property of Hasbro — and Marvel itself; Marvel lost the comic book rights to the property decades ago.

IDW’s 184-page Michael Golden’s Micronauts will collect Nos. 3, 7-9 and 11-12 of Golden’s run, as well as additional covers and artwork the artist created for the series, reproduced directly from and printed at the same size as the original artwork.

“A Micronauts Artist’s Edition has been a holy grail for many comic art fans since the AE program was launched,” IDW editor Scott Dunbier said in a statement. “We are delighted that we can bring this book to fruition.”

According to IDW, a portion of the profits from the book will be donated to the long-term medical care of Mantlo, who has required treatment for cognitive and memory impairment since an accident in 1992.

Michael Golden’s Micronauts Artist’s Edition is set to be released in June.