'Lost on Planet Earth' to Focus on Those Left Behind by Sci-Fi Utopias

Lost on Planet Earth is the first outing for Death Rattle, a collective name for creators Magdalene Visaggio, Claudia Aguirre, Zakk Saam and Joe Corallo. Visaggio and Aguirre are long-term collaborators, having worked on the series Kim & Kim for Black Mask Studios and co-created Morning in America for Oni Press; Visaggio is also the creator and writer for Vagrant Queen, recently adapted for television by Syfy.

"This is a series about the ones who stay behind, the ones who don't like what they see. It is an examination of choice and self-determination and self-knowledge," Visaggio said in a statement. "At its heart, Lost on Planet Earth is a sci-fi slice-of-life comic about a burgeoning group of friends making their own way in a world that has no place for them."

Part of the ComiXology Originals imprint, the five-part series debuts April 15 on ComiXology and will be available for purchase, as well as readable for free to Amazon Prime, Kindle Unlimited and ComiXology Unlimited subscribers.