'Loud' Graphic Novel Uses Silence to Tell Its Story (Exclusive Preview)

“I’m very excited about the release of Loud because making this comic was a bit of a challenge for me; I’m usually very moody in my writing and here wanted to go the other way around,” Llovet tells Heat Vision via email. “It’s a very sordid story at its core, but presented in a very festive way. The contrast may shock some, but I think the result is interesting."

She continued, "It was also a bit of an experiment because most of the story is silent, as the music in the club is so loud that the characters can't hear each other, and relays deeply in its visual cinematographic narrative. That’s always one of my favorite parts.”

The book will hit shelves Jan. 22, 2020. For those wanting a taste of the illicit treats ahead, keep reading for an exclusive preview.