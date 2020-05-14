Luca Guadagnino to Direct 'Scarface' Reboot for Universal

Joel Coen and Ethan Coen wrote the latest version of the script with earlier drafts by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, Jonathan Herman and Paul Attanasio.

Scarface will be produced by Dylan Clark for his Dylan Clark Productions. Scott Stuber will executive produce alongside Marco Marabito. Senior vp Brian Williams will also executive produce for Dylan Clark Productions. Jay Polidoro and Lexi Barta will oversee the project for Universal.

The long gestating project has seen several filmmakers circling the director's chair, including David Ayer and Antoine Fuqua.

Guadagnino most recently write and directed upcoming HBO series We Are Who We Are. He is represented by WME and Goodman Schenkman.