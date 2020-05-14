HEAT VISION

Luca Guadagnino to Direct 'Scarface' Reboot for Universal

by Mia Galuppo
Joel Coen and Ethan Coen wrote the latest version of the script.
Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images
Call Me By your Name's Luca Guadagnino has been tapped to direct Universal Pictures’ new take on Scarface

Howard Hawks directed the original, Chicago-set Scarface in 1932, which was reimagined by Brian De Palma in 1983 with a story set in the Miami drug trade that famously starred Al Pacino in the lead role of Tony Montana. The new version will be set in Los Angeles.

Joel Coen and Ethan Coen wrote the latest version of the script with earlier drafts by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, Jonathan Herman and Paul Attanasio.

Scarface will be produced by Dylan Clark for his Dylan Clark Productions. Scott Stuber will executive produce alongside Marco Marabito. Senior vp Brian Williams will also executive produce for Dylan Clark Productions. Jay Polidoro and Lexi Barta will oversee the project for Universal. 

The long gestating project has seen several filmmakers circling the director's chair, including David Ayer and Antoine Fuqua.

Guadagnino most recently write and directed upcoming HBO series We Are Who We Are. He is represented by WME and Goodman Schenkman.   
