'Star Wars': Lucasfilm Shares More Details About Mysterious 'Project Luminous'
What is Project Luminous? That’s a question that Star Wars fans have been asking since the title was first revealed at Star Wars Celebration in April, and at New York Comic Con on Friday, more was shared…but not a lot.
During the Lucasfilm Publishing panel, creative director Michael Siglain confirmed the involvement of the five authors involved in the mystery project, naming Claudia Gray, Justina Ireland, Daniel José Older, Cavan Scott and Charles Soule as the creative team, as well as sharing that Disney Lucasfilm Press, Del Rey, IDW Publishing and Marvel Entertainment will all be involved in the project in some form.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
This suggests that whatever Project Luminous may be will run across all current Star Wars fiction outlets; Del Rey and Marvel publish Star Wars prose and comics aimed at adults, while Disney Lucasfilm Press and IDW Publishing are responsible for prose and comics for younger readers, respectively.
The other tease for the project shared at the panel came in the form of a slide that read, “The Force is what gives a Jedi his power. It’s an energy field created by all living things…. Until…Project Luminous, 2020.” Notably, everything before the word “until” is a direct quote of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s explanation of the Force, from 1977’s Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.
Quite when Project Luminous will be revealed remains unclear; with the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga with this December’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, it’s possible that Luminous will be related to a revelation to be found in that movie, with details being held back to avoid movie spoilers…. But quite what those could be — especially given that Luminous is big enough to run across a number of publishers — will, it seems, remain the subject of speculation for some time just yet.
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Graeme McMillan