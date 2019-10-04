'Star Wars': Lucasfilm Shares More Details About Mysterious 'Project Luminous'

This suggests that whatever Project Luminous may be will run across all current Star Wars fiction outlets; Del Rey and Marvel publish Star Wars prose and comics aimed at adults, while Disney Lucasfilm Press and IDW Publishing are responsible for prose and comics for younger readers, respectively.

The other tease for the project shared at the panel came in the form of a slide that read, “The Force is what gives a Jedi his power. It’s an energy field created by all living things…. Until…Project Luminous, 2020.” Notably, everything before the word “until” is a direct quote of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s explanation of the Force, from 1977’s Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.

Quite when Project Luminous will be revealed remains unclear; with the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga with this December’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, it’s possible that Luminous will be related to a revelation to be found in that movie, with details being held back to avoid movie spoilers…. But quite what those could be — especially given that Luminous is big enough to run across a number of publishers — will, it seems, remain the subject of speculation for some time just yet.