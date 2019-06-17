Lucasfilm Names Michelle Rejwan SVP of Live Action Development and Production

The 'Star Wars' producer has worked on 'The Rise of Skywalker' and 'The Force Awakens.'

Lucasfilm has named producer Michelle Rejwan senior vice president of live action development and production.

She will oversee a new slate of feature films as well as Disney+ series and will continue to produce with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

"Working with Michelle over the last seven years as a producer on both The Force Awakens and now The Rise of Skywalker, I have seen first-hand her skills collaborating with writers and directors, and I've been incredibly impressed with her creative skills and her ability to manage the complexity surrounding these massive projects,” said Kennedy in a statement.

Rejwan is serving as a producer on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and has worked with Skywalker filmmaker J.J. Abrams on Super 8, Star Trek Into Darkness and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Rise of Skywalker opens Dec. 20 and will will conclude the nine-film saga that began with 1977's Star Wars. Lucasfilm has two new film trilogies in development, one overseen by The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, the other coming from Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weis.s

On the small screen, Lucasfilm has Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian bowing in November with the launch of Disney+, and is also developing an untitled Rogue One prequel series starring Diego Luna.

“I know the importance of building a team that you trust and have fun working with - it is paramount to our success," Kennedy said of the hire. "There's an exciting momentum building around the future of the franchise, and both myself and the Lucasfilm team look forward to working with Michelle in shaping the future in all areas of story development, from theatrical film development to live action content for Disney+.”