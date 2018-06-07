Luke Evans Joins Jennifer Aniston in Netflix Comedy 'Murder Mystery'

Adam Sandler stars as a New York City cop who finally takes his wife on a long-promised European trip, which goes awry.

Beauty and the Beast actor Luke Evans will join Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in Netflix comedy Murder Mystery.

The feature follows a New York City cop (Sandler) as he finally takes his wife (Aniston) on a long-promised European trip. A chance meeting on a flight with a mysterious man (Evans) gets them invited to an intimate family gathering on the yacht of elderly billionaire Malcolm Quince. When Quince is murdered, the couple become the prime suspects in a modern-day whodunit.

Kyle Newacheck (Game Over, Man!) is directing from a script by White House Down writer James Vanderbilt.

Evans, who was last seen on the TNT drama The Alienist, is set for Tate Taylor's Blumhouse thriller Ma in which he will star opposite Octavia Spencer. He is repped by WME and the U.K.'s United.