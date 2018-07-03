Luke Evans Joins Roland Emmerich's Naval Action Movie 'Midway' (Exclusive)

Mandy Moore and Woody Harrelson are already on board the action film.

Luke Evans will star alongside Mandy Moore and Woody Harrelson in Midway, the big-budget World War II action movie being directed by disaster impresario Roland Emmerich.

Emmerich, the filmmaker behind Independence Day and The Day After Tomorrow, is producing the movie with longtime partner Harald Kloser. Yu Dong of Bona Film Group is also producing.

The movie will tell the story of the famed Battle of Midway, considered a turning point in America’s battle against Japan. Harrelson is playing Admiral Chester Nimitz, one of the leaders who lead the American naval fleet to victory in a foray that involved aircraft carriers, destroyers and cruisers.

Evans will play Commander Wade McClusky, who would go on to win a Naval Cross for his role in Midway.

Bona Film, which helped finance Liam Neeson action movie The Commuter, is one of the entities behind Midway. The movie will shoot in Montreal with Lionsgate on board to distribute domestically.

WME-repped Evans is currently shooting Murder Mystery with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston for Netflix. He most recently starred in TNT’s acclaimed thriller limited series, The Alienist, with Dakota Fanning, and last year played Gaston in Disney's live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast.

He is also repped by United Agents in the UK.