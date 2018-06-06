Luke Perry, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning Join Quentin Tarantino's Sharon Tate Drama

From left to right: JB Lacroix, Vera Anderson and Presley Ann, all Getty Images

The Sony Pictures project already cast Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in lead roles.

Dakota Fanning, Damian Lewis and Luke Perry are to star alongside Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino's latest feature, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the Sharon Tate drama for Sony Pictures.

Fanning will play the role of Squeaky, Lewis will fill the role of Steve McQueen and Perry will play Scott Lancer in the movie set in Los Angeles in 1969. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood focuses on a washed-up actor (Pitt) from a Western TV series and his stunt double (DiCaprio) struggling to survive at the end of the 1960s.

Coincidentally, Pitt's character, Rick Dalton, lives right next door to Sharon Tate, the starlet who was one of the victims in the Charles Manson murders.

The ensemble cast also added Emile Hirsch as Jay Sebring, Clifton Collins as Ernesto The Mexican Vaquero, Keith Jefferson as Land Pirate Keith, and Nicholas Hammond will play the director Sam Wannamker.

The movie earlier cast Margot Robbie, Burt Reynolds, Timothy Olyphant, Kurt Russell, Michael Masden and Tim Roth in supporting roles.

Fanning is also set to take on her first-time role as producer for Kirsten Dunst’s adaptation of The Bell Jar, which Fanning also stars in. She also appeared in Ocean's 8 and directed Hello Apartment, which starred Eve Hewson and Tom Sturridge.

Lewis is best known for leading roles in Homeland and Billions.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, to be produced by David Heyman, Tarantino and Shannon McIntosh, is set to be released worldwide on Aug. 9, 2019.