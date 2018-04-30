Lupita Nyong'o to Star in Remake of John Woo's Action Classic 'The Killer'

Woo is directing the remake for Universal and eOne.

John Woo is remaking his classic action movie, The Killer, this time giving it a female twist.

Lupita Nyong'o is in negotiations to star in the new project, which hails from Universal Pictures and eOne, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Woo will direct the movie, and will also produce with eOne’s Mark Gordon (Source Code, Saving Private Ryan) and Matt Jackson. Luc Etienne will executive produce.

The studio is describing the remake as a “blistering thriller that blends espionage with extraordinary stunts, an assassin is sworn to protect a young woman she accidentally blinded during a mob hit years prior.

The original movie, made in 1989, was a landmark in the action genre. It helped introduce Woo to Western audiences and also continued to cement the star status of Chow Yun-Fat.

Yun Fat toplined as the assassin in the original with Nyong'o now slipping into the role for the 21st century version.

VP of production Sara Scott will oversee production for Universal.