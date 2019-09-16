HEAT VISION

M. Night Shyamalan Sets His Next Two Movies at Universal for Release in 2021, 2023

by Pamela McClintock
The original movies are untitled as of now.
M. Night Shyamalan   |   Erik Voake/Getty Images
The original movies are untitled as of now.

M. Night Shyamalan is continuing his prolific partnership with Universal Pictures, setting up two new original projects set for release in theaters on Feb. 26, 2021 and Feb. 17, 2023, the studio announced Monday.

Both movies are untitled at this point, and no plot details were revealed.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

Universal and Shyamalan partnered on this last three films, Glass (2019), Split (2017) and The Visit (2015).

“M. Night Shyamalan continues to create exciting, highly original stories that keep global audiences on the edge of their seats,” Universal Pictures president Peter Cramer said in a statement. “There is no one like him: he is a master filmmaker working at the height of his powers, and we are honored that he has once again chosen Universal to be the home for his next two incredible projects.”

Added Shyamalan, “There are wonderful studios out there, but Universal has made it a mandate to release original films. They are the best at finding an audience for new stories with unexpected tones. I believe original films are crucial to the longevity of the theatrical experience."

All told, Shyamalan's movies have amassed more than $3.3 billion at the worldwide box office over the past two decades. Glass, the culmination of his Eastrail 177 Trilogy, grossed $250 million globally earlier this year (Disney handled the film overseas). In 2017, Split earned $278.5 million, preceded by $98.4 million for The Visit.

Shyamalan independently financed the three pics, which had a combined budget of just $35 million. He will similarly finance his next two films.

In terms of other projects, Shyamalan is prepping for the release of the Servant, a 10-episode psychological-thriller series that will debut on Apple's new streaming service. In addition to executive producing the series, he directed two episodes, including the pilot.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Revenge Thriller 'Kill Whitey Donovan' Brings A New Flavor to the Civil War
    by Graeme McMillan
  2. Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Kingkiller Chronicle' Being Shopped After Showtime Pass
    by Lesley Goldberg
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Alex Ritman
  3. by Ryan Parker
  4. by Richard Newby
  5. by Graeme McMillan
LATEST NEWS
1.
M. Night Shyamalan Sets His Next Two Movies at Universal for Release in 2021, 2023
by Pamela McClintock
2.
Emmys: 'Queer Eye' Wins Four Awards as Marie Kondo Shut Out
by Katherine Schaffstall
3.
NBC's 'Good Girls' Adds Ione Skye (Exclusive)
by Rick Porter
4.
Alexandra Daddario on Exploring Love, Relationships in 'Why Women Kill,' New Film 'Can You Keep a Secret?'
by Ciara McVey
5.
Oscars: Ethiopia Selects 'Running Against the Wind' for Best International Feature Category
by Nick Holdsworth