M. Night Shyamalan Sets His Next Two Movies at Universal for Release in 2021, 2023

Universal and Shyamalan partnered on this last three films, Glass (2019), Split (2017) and The Visit (2015).

“M. Night Shyamalan continues to create exciting, highly original stories that keep global audiences on the edge of their seats,” Universal Pictures president Peter Cramer said in a statement. “There is no one like him: he is a master filmmaker working at the height of his powers, and we are honored that he has once again chosen Universal to be the home for his next two incredible projects.”

Added Shyamalan, “There are wonderful studios out there, but Universal has made it a mandate to release original films. They are the best at finding an audience for new stories with unexpected tones. I believe original films are crucial to the longevity of the theatrical experience."

All told, Shyamalan's movies have amassed more than $3.3 billion at the worldwide box office over the past two decades. Glass, the culmination of his Eastrail 177 Trilogy, grossed $250 million globally earlier this year (Disney handled the film overseas). In 2017, Split earned $278.5 million, preceded by $98.4 million for The Visit.

Shyamalan independently financed the three pics, which had a combined budget of just $35 million. He will similarly finance his next two films.

In terms of other projects, Shyamalan is prepping for the release of the Servant, a 10-episode psychological-thriller series that will debut on Apple's new streaming service. In addition to executive producing the series, he directed two episodes, including the pilot.