First Trailer for Octavia Spencer's 'Ma' Brings the Scares

The Blumhouse film centers on a group of teens who accept a woman's offer to drink in her basement.

Call her Ma.

The trailer for Octavia Spencer's Ma has arrived, showing off the first look at the Blumhouse psychological thriller. The film centers on a Sue Ann (Spencer), an Ohio woman who is a bit of a loner. A new teen in town named Maggie (Diana Silvers) asks Sue Ann to buy her and her friends beer, and she agrees, even offering the group to drink in her basement. The teens can't believe their luck, but things start to take a strange turn in the home, where the group has to abide by a few rules, including never going upstairs ... and calling Sue Ann "Ma."

Ma reteams Spencer with Tate Taylor, her director on The Help, the film which earned her an Oscar. She has also been Oscar-nominated for Hidden Figures and last year's best picture winner, The Shape of Water. Taylor most recently directed the feature The Girl on the Train.

Beauty and the Beast actor Luke Evans, Juliette Lewis and Allison Janney are among the cast of Ma, and the film has a script from Scotty Landes.

Universal and Blumhouse open Ma May 31. Before that, Blumhouse has Happy Death Day 2U in theaters Wednesday and Jordan Peele's Us opening on March 22.