'Mafiosa' Kickstarter Launches for Feminist 1920s Crime Comic

Even crime, it seems, has a glass ceiling — but a new crowdfunded comic book set in the underworld of the 1920s looks set to break through with a feminist take on the historical crime genre.

Mafiosa centers around Nicoletta Marchesi, the youngest of five children in a Brooklyn family that just so happens to be in charge of organized crime in the area. Turning 18, she harbors dreams of joining the family business, despite her father and brothers’ objections — but when she reveals herself to play the game better than everyone around her, New York about to undergo more changes than anyone could expect.

The project, put together by Portland, OR-based multimedia studio RainWerks, will be written by Portland writer Sunshine Barbito, with interior artwork from Brazilian artist Débora Carita, whose work has previously appeared in IDW’s Star Trek and Dynamite Entertainment’s Project: Superpowers and Dejah Thoris series. Colors come from Mariacristina Federico, with letters from veteran letterer Clem Robbins.

Launching via Kickstarter, Mafiosa will debut with an exclusive 28 page comic book issue, featuring covers from Kirbi Fagan and Francesco Francavilla.

Backers to the Kickstarter project will receive the comic book, with upper reward tiers including signed prints from Carita, Fagan and Francavilla, as well as the opportunity to be drawn into the comic book story itself. More information can be found at the Mafiosa Kickstarter page, but look below for a preview of artwork from the project.