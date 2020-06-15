Magnet Releasing Nabs 'Alone' Thriller for North America (Exclusive)
Magnet Releasing, Magnolia Pictures' genre arm, has acquired the North American rights to Alone, the English-language remake by director John Hyams of Mattias Olsson’s 2011 Swedish film Gone.
Magnet plans to release Alone in theaters and on demand on September 18. Based on Olsson’s screenplay adaptation, the thriller follows recently widowed Jessica, played by Jules Willcox, who flees the city, only to be kidnapped and locked away in the cabin of a mysterious man (Marc Menchaca).
Heat Vision breakdown
Jessica’s escape from the clutches of this murderous captor lands her in the heart of the untamed Pacific Northwest wilderness, with only her wits to rely on for survival as her pursuer closes in.
"Alone is a truly terrifying film, a master class in primal suspense," Magnolia president Eamonn Bowles said in a statement on Monday.
Alone is produced by Jordan Foley and Jonathan Rosenthal of Mill House Motion Pictures, and by Mike Macari and Henrik JP Akesson. Yeardley Smith and Ben Cornwell of Paperclip share the executive producer credits.
The distribution deal was negotiated by Magnolia executive vp Dori Begley and Magnolia senior vp of acquisitions John Von Thaden, with XYZ Films’ vp of sales and acquisitions Pip Ngo and CAA Media Finance acting on behalf of the filmmakers.
XYZ Films will continue international sales of Alone at the upcoming Cannes Virtual Market.
- Etan Vlessing
- @etanvlessing
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
-
by Richard Newby