Magnet Releasing Nabs 'Alone' Thriller for North America (Exclusive)

Jessica’s escape from the clutches of this murderous captor lands her in the heart of the untamed Pacific Northwest wilderness, with only her wits to rely on for survival as her pursuer closes in.

"Alone is a truly terrifying film, a master class in primal suspense," Magnolia president Eamonn Bowles said in a statement on Monday.

Alone is produced by Jordan Foley and Jonathan Rosenthal of Mill House Motion Pictures, and by Mike Macari and Henrik JP Akesson. Yeardley Smith and Ben Cornwell of Paperclip share the executive producer credits.

The distribution deal was negotiated by Magnolia executive vp Dori Begley and Magnolia senior vp of acquisitions John Von Thaden, with XYZ Films’ vp of sales and acquisitions Pip Ngo and CAA Media Finance acting on behalf of the filmmakers.

XYZ Films will continue international sales of Alone at the upcoming Cannes Virtual Market.