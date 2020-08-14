Mainframe Comic Con, a New Online Convention, Launches This Weekend
As more long-running comic conventions are forced online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s no surprise that brand new virtual conventions are launching alongside them, offering guest lists and panel access to compare with such giants as San Diego Comic-Con and New York Comic Con. This weekend sees the latest addition to the scene: Mainframe Comic Con.
Unlike recent events like Comic-Con@Home in which panels were pre-recorded, Mainframe will livestream content online, in addition to offering a virtual artist alley and comic book auctions. The free-to-view event will feature a virtual “convention center” hosting programmed content featuring more than 150 guests and 60 panels across its three day duration.
Heat Vision breakdown
It runs Aug. 14 through 16.
“The current health crisis has resulted in the cancellation of conventions and fan events worldwide, leaving the fandom community eager for something new, while remaining in the safety and comfort of their own homes,” Mainframe Comic Con co-creator Chad Ramsden said in a statement."
The event will feature four panel halls, each which will stream 16 hours of live panels.
“What’s exciting is that fans will have the ability to go from one panel to the next with no lines," said co-creator Chuck Lindsay. "And if you miss a panel like The Walking Dead Cast Party, featuring more than twenty members of the cast coming together for a first-of-its-kind online dance party, you don’t need to worry, because all Mainframe Comic Con panels will be posted next week on YouTube.”
Guests for the convention include cast members of Cartoon Network's Justice League animated series and AMC's NOS4A2, as well as comic creators such as Brian Michael Bendis, Tom King, Sophie Campbell and Kelly Sue DeConnick. Throughout the weekend, the convention will feature panels focusing on publishers including AHOY Comics, Humanoids, IDW Publishing, and Artists, Writers & Artisans, as well as subjects including “Kickstarting Your Comic” and “The Writers’ Block.”
All panels will be available to livestream at the official Mainframe Comic Con website, which also includes the programming schedule for the show, as well as the ability to purchase private meet and greets and more. Programming begins 4 p.m. Pacific August 14 and runs through Aug. 16.
by Graeme McMillan
by Graeme McMillan
