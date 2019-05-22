'Maleficent' Sequel Adds 'Pirates 5' Composer (Exclusive)

Geoff Zanelli previously worked with filmmaker Joachim Rønning on 'Dead Men Tell No Tales.'

Composer Geoff Zanelli is headed back to the Disney family.

The Emmy winner will score Angelina Jolie's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, directed by Joachim Rønning. It's a reteaming for Zanelli and Rønning, who previously worked together on 2017's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

"I couldn't wait to team up with Disney and Joachim Rønning again, so I'm excited to be invited to the Moors for an inspired new adventure," Zanelli said in a statement. "The storytelling in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is fantastic, and Angelina Jolie's iconic performance as this timeless villain is hauntingly vivid, easily one of my favorite recent cinematic experiences. For someone who was raised on fantasy and adventure films, writing this score is a dream come true."

Zanelli earned an Emmy in 2006 for the miniseries Into the West, and recently scored Disney's Christopher Robin and the Dennis Quaid thriller The Intruder.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is the sequel to the 2014 film focusing on the Sleeping Beauty villain. Elle Fanning returns, with Ed Skrein joining the follow-up as the villain.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is set to open Oct. 18.