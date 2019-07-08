Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer Battle Over Elle Fanning in 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' Trailer
Walt Disney Studios has dropped the first full-length trailer for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.
The fantasy adventure film picks up several years after the 2014 movie, which told the origin story of how Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) became a notorious villain and came to put a sleeping curse on Aurora (Elle Fanning). The sequel continues to explore the strained relationship between Maleficent and Aurora as they test their new bond as godmother and goddaughter. Drama ensues when Maleficent begins a battle with Aurora's fiancé's mother, Queen Ingrith (Pfeiffer).
Sam Riley, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple and Lesley Manville also reprise their roles, while Harris Dickinson, Ed Skrein and Chiwetel Ejiofor are among the new cast members. Joachim Ronning directed.
The official trailer opens with Prince Phillip (Dickinson) proposing to Aurora. "Five years ago I thought I'd lost you forever," he tells Aurora as clips from the first film show her being cursed. "There is no curse that could ever tear me away from you."
Aurora soon tells Maleficent about the engagement, but the evil fairy says "no" to Aurora's plans to get married. "I wasn't really asking," says Aurora before Maleficent responds, "Nor was I. Love doesn't always end well."
Maleficent later meets the prince's mother, Queen Ingrith. "You have done an admirable job going against your own nature to raise this child, but now she will finally get the love of a real mother," Ingrith tells Maleficent. "Tonight I consider Aurora my own."
The evil fairy does not like the Queen's announcement, and forbids the young couple to get married. Aurora sides with Phillip's family, which makes Maleficent angrily fly away.
Ingrith and Maleficent continue their feud, as the Queen tells Aurora that Maleficent is a threat to them. Intense clips show the two fighting for Aurora in the magical kingdom.
Aurora even tries stopping Maleficent from the battle by telling her that she is not acting like herself. "You do not know me," she responds.
The trailer concludes by introducing another evil, horned creature that helps Maleficent in her battle against Ingrith. "You spent years caring for a human," says the mysterious creature (Ejiofor) as he stands among other horned creatures. "Now it's time to care for your own."
The first full-length trailer follows a teaser trailer that was released in May.
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil will be in theaters on Oct. 18. Watch the full trailer above.
