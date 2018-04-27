Michelle Pfeiffer Joins Angelina Jolie in 'Maleficent' Sequel

Michelle Pfeiffer is joining Angelina Jolie in Disney's Maleficent sequel.

Pfeiffer, who will play a queen in the film, joins fellow franchise newcomer Ed Skrein, known for his work in Deadpool. Elle Fanning is set to return for the follow-up of the 2014 hit that grossed $758 million at the global box office.

Plot details are being kept locked away in a tower, and it is currently unclear if the sequel will pick up where the 2014 original left off. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales co-helmer Joachim Ronning will direct the feature that centers on the Sleeping Beauty antagonist. Joe Roth will produce the pic, with Jez Butterworth and Linda Woolverton working on the screenplay.

Pfeiffer, who is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Hirsch Wallerstein, was last seen in Kenneth Branagh's Murder on the Orient Express and next stars in Marvel's upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp.