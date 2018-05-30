How 'The Man of Steel' Rewrites Superman's Comic Book Origins

The new mini-series is writer Brian Michael Bendis' first full-length DC work since signing to the company last year.

[This story contains spoilers for The Man of Steel No. 1]

Last month’s Action Comics No. 1000 introduced Rogol Zaar, the new arch-nemesis for DC Entertainment’s Superman, but it’s this week’s the release of The Man of Steel No. 1 that reveals just why Zaar wanted to destroy the superhero’s home planet… and who else was involved.

Man of Steel is the first full comic under writer Brian Michael Bendis’ new contract with the publisher, and the issue includes a flashback taking place prior to the destruction of Krypton. In it, Zaar argues his case for ending the Kryptonian race — or, as he puts it, “the Kryptonian plague” — to a group of aliens identified as The Circle. Only one of them is named in the issue, one of the Green Lanterns’ Guardians of the Universe called Appa Ali Apsa, but also recognizable is Sardath, a scientist from the planet Rann, as seen in the Adam Strange series.

Zaar’s argument is based around the notion that a mixture of Kryptonian curiosity and the biology that gives Superman his powers make them a threat to the rest of the universe. “The Kryptonians say they look to further their trade footprint, but… if this continues, Kryptonians will pillage these planets and they, in turn, will be forced to turn on each other to survive. Krypton will plunge these lesser planets — Czarnia, the Dominion — into a galactic war, just to feed their insanity… these sciences.”

The Circle, it turns out, rejects Zaar’s entreaty in such a way that suggests there’s more going on than is immediately apparent; the Guardian Apsa says, “it has been decided that your judgement in this matter is clouded by your personal history,” without any further explanation.

Fans have already glimpsed a later moment from the timeline of the six-part Man of Steel series, with the Bendis-written short in Action No. 1000 showing Zaar fighting both Superman and Supergirl on Earth, and declaring himself responsible for the end of Krypton. What happens beyond that will form the status quo for Bendis’ two ongoing Superman comic series — Superman and Action Comics — starting in July.

The Man of Steel No. 1 is available digitally and in comic book stores now.