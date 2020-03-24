'The Mandalorian' Casts 'Terminator' Star Michael Biehn

This marks the actor's highest-profile project in more than a decade.

The Mandalorian is welcoming a sci-fi pioneer into its ranks. The Terminator and Aliens star Michael Biehn is joining season two of the Disney+ Star Wars series, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Making Star Wars first reported the news, which marks Biehn's highest profile project in more than a decade. Character details are unknown, though he is said to be playing a bounty hunter.

Heat Vision breakdown