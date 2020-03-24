'The Mandalorian' Casts 'Terminator' Star Michael Biehn
The Mandalorian is welcoming a sci-fi pioneer into its ranks. The Terminator and Aliens star Michael Biehn is joining season two of the Disney+ Star Wars series, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
Making Star Wars first reported the news, which marks Biehn's highest profile project in more than a decade. Character details are unknown, though he is said to be playing a bounty hunter.
Biehn made a name for himself playing Kyle Reese in The Terminator (1984), his first of three collaborations with filmmaker James Cameron, including Aliens (1986) and The Abyss (1989). His other noteworthy credits include Tombstone (1993), in which he played Johnny Ringo, Michael Bay's The Rock (1996) and Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino's Grindhouse (2007).
The second season of The Mandalorian, from creator Jon Favreau, is set to bow in October on Disney+ and will include series newcomer Rosario Dawson. The first season became the service's de facto flagship show, and introduced the world to The Child (Baby Yoda), which became the breakout character of 2019.
