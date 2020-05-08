'The Mandalorian': Temuera Morrison Returns to 'Star Wars' Universe to Play Boba Fett (Exclusive)

Sources say Morrison will play Boba Fett, the famed bounty hunter who first appeared on the big screen 1980's Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and who seemingly died in 1983's Return of the Jedi as he fell into a sarlacc pit. Actor Jeremy Bulloch portrayed the character in the original trilogy.

Boba Fett is expected to play just a small role in season two of the series, after the character was teased in the season one episode "The Gunslinger," when a mysterious figure sporting the bounty hunter's trademark spurs approached the apparently lifeless body of Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen).

In Attack of the Clones, one of the storylines revolved around the discovery of a secret army of clones being amassed. The clones were built off of Jango. And it was further revealed that fan favorite Boba Fett was actually a clone Jango, being raised as his own son. Daniel Logan played a young version of Boba Fett in that film. While sources say Morrison is playing Boba Fett, it's always possible that something sneaky involving cloning is going on.

The Mandalorian season two is slated to bow in October on Disney+, and will also include series newcomer Michael Biehn and features directors such as Alita: Battle Angel's Robert Rodriguez and Ant-Man's Peyton Reed.

Morrison appeared in 2018's Aquaman as Tom Curry, father to Jason Momoa's hero, and had a role in last year's Dora and the Lost City of God. He has kept his connection to Star Wars by voicing Jango and Boba Fett, as well as other characters, in various Star Wars video games.