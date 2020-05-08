HEAT VISION

'The Mandalorian': Temuera Morrison Returns to 'Star Wars' Universe to Play Boba Fett (Exclusive)

by Aaron Couch, Borys Kit
The actor played the famed bounty hunter's father in 2002's 'Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.'
Temuera Morrison is joining 'The Mandalorian'   |   Temuera Morrison; Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp./Photofest
The actor played the famed bounty hunter's father in 2002's 'Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.'

The Mandalorian is bringing a familiar helmet back to the Star Wars galaxy. 

Temuera Morrison, who played Jango Fett in 2002's Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, will appear in season two of the Disney+ Star Wars series.

Heat Vision breakdown

Sources say Morrison will play Boba Fett, the famed bounty hunter who first appeared on the big screen 1980's Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and who seemingly died in 1983's Return of the Jedi as he fell into a sarlacc pit. Actor Jeremy Bulloch portrayed the character in the original trilogy.

Boba Fett is expected to play just a small role in season two of the series, after the character was teased in the season one episode "The Gunslinger," when a mysterious figure sporting the bounty hunter's trademark spurs approached the apparently lifeless body of Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen).

In Attack of the Clones, one of the storylines revolved around the discovery of a secret army of clones being amassed. The clones were built off of Jango. And it was further revealed that fan favorite Boba Fett was actually a clone Jango, being raised as his own son. Daniel Logan played a young version of Boba Fett in that film. While sources say Morrison is playing Boba Fett, it's always possible that something sneaky involving cloning is going on.

The Mandalorian season two is slated to bow in October on Disney+, and will also include series newcomer Michael Biehn and features directors such as Alita: Battle Angel's Robert Rodriguez and Ant-Man's Peyton Reed.

Morrison appeared in 2018's Aquaman as Tom Curry, father to Jason Momoa's hero, and had a role in last year's Dora and the Lost City of God. He has kept his connection to Star Wars by voicing Jango and Boba Fett, as well as other characters, in various Star Wars video games. 

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. 'Doctor Sleep' Filmmakers Tackling Stephen King Novel 'Revival' (Exclusive)
    by Borys Kit
  2. How 'The Stranger' Creator Veena Sud Crafted a Thriller for the Phone
    by Aaron Couch
View All
  1. by Brian Davids
  2. by Ryan Parker
  3. by Lesley Goldberg
  4. by Aaron Couch
  5. by Graeme McMillan
LATEST NEWS
1.
'The Mandalorian': Temuera Morrison Returns to 'Star Wars' Universe to Play Boba Fett (Exclusive)
by Aaron Couch, Borys Kit
2.
American Society of Cinematographers Forms COVID-19 Committee
by Carolyn Giardina
3.
Santa Monica Conman Admits to Bilking 'Black-ish' Actress and Others Out of Nearly $400K
by Ryan Parker
4.
Alamo Drafthouse Founder Tim League: "Cinema Is Not Competing Against VOD"
by Mia Galuppo
5.
Is Hollywood's "Casting Couch" Sexual Harassment? Appeals Court Hears Ashley Judd v. Harvey Weinstein
by Eriq Gardner