How Rosario Dawson Can Move 'The Mandalorian' Forward

While Ahsoka’s appearance in The Mandalorian, set five years after Return of the Jedi and 26 years before The Rise of Skywalker, may seem to promise her death in the series, comments from Filoni earlier this year suggest that Ahsoka’s voice being heard by Rey (Daisy Ridley) does not mean the character is dead. Therefore, there’s no reason to go into The Mandalorian season two thinking of it as a swansong for Ahsoka. I suspect her quest for Ezra Bridger may be put on hold due to the problem of the Darksaber, which was in possession of the series’ new big bad, Moff Gideon, at the end of the first season. While Ahsoka never owned the Darksaber herself, the Mandalorian Sabine Wren, who joined Ahsoka in her search for Bridger at the end of Rebels, once claimed it before passing it to Bo-Katan Kryze, who was said to lead the Mandalorians against the Empire. With Ahsoka showing up in The Mandalorian, and the Mandalorians nearly extinct, it would make sense that Sabine would come into play as well, though no casting has been announced.

There’s also the predicament of “The Child” aka Baby Yoda. Given his strength in the Force, it seems likely that the Mandalorian will seek out someone who could train him and help hone his skills. And that person might very well be Ahsoka. It would bring her story full-circle, in a very Star Wars way, to have the character who began as a Padawan to a more famous character become a Master to a new character. Dawson possesses the kind of strong-willed, yet empathetic performance traits, which served her so well as Claire Temple in Netflix’s Marvel series, to bring Ahsoka Tano to life with respect to Eckstein’s development of the character over the years. Dawson’s casting, much like Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, is one of the few times where a popular fancast has become a reality. It’s not only easier to imagine her in the role of teacher to Baby Yoda, but also a warrior who can aid the Mandalorian in his battle against Gideon and the remnants of the Empire. And maybe, we’ll get some idea about her thoughts on Luke Skywalker and his decision to build a new Jedi order.

Ahsoka Tano’s inclusion in The Mandalorian is exciting for a number of reasons, and is set to provide the show with an even larger scope. But what’s most important about her role is how much it serves to strengthen the bridge of Star Wars animation and live-action properties, which is a bridge not all Star Wars fans have crossed. The answers to a number of Star Wars questions, the galaxy’s history, and the threads seemingly left dangling in The Rise of Skywalker, have been expected to come from future movies. But many of them can be found in The Clone Wars, Rebels, and now The Mandalorian. With the popularity of The Mandalorian and Ahsoka’s upcoming appearance, there’s an opportunity for Star Wars fans to dig even deeper into the mythos of this franchise and gain a new understanding to the galaxy they thought they knew inside and out.