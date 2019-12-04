Impatient 'Star Wars' Fans Skillfully Crafting Their Own Baby Yoda Toys

Now, some fans have moved past frustration into crafting mode and showed off their talents via Reddit, meaning the items are not listed for sale, just displayed for others to enjoy (and be jealous over).

Disney announced Tuesday that a number of official toys, including a bobblehead, a Mattel plush and a Funko! pop were available for preorder. However, they would not be shipped until the spring. Hasbro previously confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that its toys would not be available until next year.

Cast and crew of the popular Disney+ series are well aware The Child has taken America by storm.

Mandalorian episode director Bryce Dallas Howard on Monday told THR that she, too, has been bombarded with Baby Yoda toy requests, but she is glad there was restraint with the character.

"Everyone is super pissed that there’s no merch," Howard said with a laugh. "Everyone is like, 'I want a Baby Yoda stuffed toy!' But I think they made a good choice in not focusing there and just focusing on the storytelling."

See some of the best crafted examples of Baby Yoda below.