'The Mandalorian' Trailer Shows Gritty Side of 'Star Wars' Galaxy

The Disney+ series debuts Nov. 12.

With just a few weeks to go until The Mandalorian expands the Star Wars galaxy via Disney+, a new trailer has arrived.

The Mandalorian takes place after the fall of the Empire in 1983's The Return of the Jedi and before the villainous First Order rose. It centers on a bounty hunter who is sent on a mission to collect something of great value. The team introduced the first trailer in August at D23. The Mandalorian's directors include Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa and Deborah Chow. The series is the first Star Wars project out of the gate for Disney+, which also has an Obi-Wan Kenobi project in the works with Ewan McGregor, as well as a Diego Luna-led Rogue One prequel that will co-star Alan Tudyk.

Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Gina Carano (Cara Dune), Carl Weathers (Greef), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon) and Taika Waititi (the droid IG-11) star in the series, which is from executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown