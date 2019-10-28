'The Mandalorian' Trailer Shows Gritty Side of 'Star Wars' Galaxy
With just a few weeks to go until The Mandalorian expands the Star Wars galaxy via Disney+, a new trailer has arrived.
The Mandalorian takes place after the fall of the Empire in 1983's The Return of the Jedi and before the villainous First Order rose. It centers on a bounty hunter who is sent on a mission to collect something of great value. The team introduced the first trailer in August at D23. The Mandalorian's directors include Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa and Deborah Chow. The series is the first Star Wars project out of the gate for Disney+, which also has an Obi-Wan Kenobi project in the works with Ewan McGregor, as well as a Diego Luna-led Rogue One prequel that will co-star Alan Tudyk.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
The Mandalorian launches with Disney+ on Nov. 12 and will be a flagship property for the streaming service, which is a major play for Disney into the space. Episodes of the series are said to have budgets of $15 million.
“Mandalorian, look outside. They’re waiting for you.” Watch the brand new trailer for @TheMandalorian, an original Star Wars series. Start streaming November 12, only on @DisneyPlus. #TheMandalorian #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/K8OlK2sttB— Disney (@Disney) October 29, 2019
- Aaron Couch
- aaron.couch@thr.com
- @AaronCouch
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
-
by Katherine Schaffstall
-
by Matt Cabral
-
by Graeme McMillan
-