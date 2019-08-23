Ewan McGregor, 'The Mandalorian' Trailer Light Up D23

Kennedy said that the scripts for the Obi-Wan series were completed, and they would be shooting next year.

Earlier, Kennedy brought out Mandalorian executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, with Favreau touting the series it as being similar to his 2008 film Iron Man, which appealed to both Marvel fans as well as newcomers to the mythology.

The eight-episode first season of The Mandalorian will debut on Nov. 12 when Disney+ launches. Series stars Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Gina Carano (Cara Dune), Carl Weathers (Greef), Giancarlo Esposito and Taika Waititi (the droid IG-11) took the stage to introduce the trailer.

The series takes place after the fall of the Empire in 1983's The Return of the Jedi and before the villainous First Order rose. It centers on Pascal's Mandalorian, a bounty hunter type who is sent on a mission to collect something of great value. The first footage for the series debuted in April at Star Wars Celebration, but Disney did not release that footage online.

Mandalorian boasts a number of high-profile directors, including Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa and Deborah Chow.

The Mandalorian is one of multiple Star Wars shows in the pipeline for Disney+. There is also a Diego Luna-led Rogue One prequel. Luna, who came out on stage with co-star Alan Tudyk. Luna asked Kennedy if they had a title they could reveal, and she said not one they could talk about yet, but she confirmed the series would shoot next year.

The popular Clone Wars animated series is also returning, and Kennedy said would debut in February 2020.

As for the Obi-Wan series, it marks the official end of years of "will he, won't he" for Ewan McGregor. McGregor has long flirted with a return to the character, which he played in three Star Wars prequels from 1999-2005. Back in 2017, In 2017, THR revealed that Disney and Lucasfilm were developing a feature spinoff for the character, to have been directed by Stephen Daldry. Those plans were shelved poor performance of Solo: A Star Wars Story, in summer 2018. In the original 1977 movie, he is a desert-dwelling and war-weary hermit who later proves to be a wise and powerful warrior. Kenobi briefly mentors a young Luke Skywalker before being cut down by Darth Vader, his former pupil. Alec Guinness previously played the character, earning an Oscar nomination.