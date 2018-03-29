Margo Martindale Joins Melissa McCarthy in New Line Crime Drama 'The Kitchen' (Exclusive)

From left to right: Jamie McCarthy, Nicholas Hunt, Matt Winkelmeyer, all Getty Images

Margo Martindale, Bill Camp and Brian D’Arcy James have joined the cast of The Kitchen, New Line‘s adaptation of the DC/Vertigo female-fronted crime comic book series.

Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss are toplining the film, which is set in Hell's Kitchen, New York, in the 1970s and follows the wives of Irish mobsters who end up taking over and running the business after the FBI does a sweep and several men are arrested.

Martindale plays a woman who runs the Irish mob behind the scenes, Camp will play the boss of a Brooklyn Italian crime family and James will play McCarthy’s husband.

Straight Outta Compton co-writer Andrea Berloff is making her directorial debut with the movie, which she also wrote.

Michael De Luca is producing The Kitchen, which is eyeing a May start and is set to hit theaters Sept. 20, 2019.

Martindale, who is repped by Gersh, currently appears on FX’s The Americans and Amazon's Sneaky Pete. She also appeared with McCarthy in the comedy The Boss.

Camp, who is repped by Innovative Artists, can be seen on Hulu’s The Looming Tower and on the big screen in Jennifer Lawrence’s Red Sparrow.

James, who is repped by Gersh and Thruline Entertainment, appeared on Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why as well as in Aaron Sorkin's Molly's Game and will be seen in Damien Chazelle’s upcoming Neil Armstrong biopic First Man.