Katherine Schaffstall

Hollywood Mourns 'Superman' Actress Margot Kidder

Kumail Nanjiani, Mark Hamill, Elijah Wood and Edgar Wright all paid tribute to the woman best known for her role as Lois Lane.
Hollywood stars took to social media on Monday to pay tribute to Margot Kidder, the film and television actress best known for playing Lois Lane in 1978’s Superman. Kidder died at the age of 69 on May 13, according to the Franzen-Davis Funeral Home in Livingston, Montana. 

In addition to her starring role in Superman, she also starred alongside Richard Redford in The Great Waldo Pepper and Richard Pryor in Some Kind of Hero.

A number of stars took to social media to pay tribute to the late actress. Kumail Nanjiani reflected on her film Black Christmas, while Mark Hamill wrote, "she was one of the kindest, sweetest, most caring woman I've ever known.

Read on to see what others are saying about Kidder.

