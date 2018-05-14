Hollywood Mourns 'Superman' Actress Margot Kidder

Kumail Nanjiani, Mark Hamill, Elijah Wood and Edgar Wright all paid tribute to the woman best known for her role as Lois Lane.

Hollywood stars took to social media on Monday to pay tribute to Margot Kidder, the film and television actress best known for playing Lois Lane in 1978’s Superman. Kidder died at the age of 69 on May 13, according to the Franzen-Davis Funeral Home in Livingston, Montana.

In addition to her starring role in Superman, she also starred alongside Richard Redford in The Great Waldo Pepper and Richard Pryor in Some Kind of Hero.

A number of stars took to social media to pay tribute to the late actress. Kumail Nanjiani reflected on her film Black Christmas, while Mark Hamill wrote, "she was one of the kindest, sweetest, most caring woman I've ever known.

Read on to see what others are saying about Kidder.

RIP Margot Kidder. One of my favorite movies of hers is the original Black Christmas. It introduced some elements that are now genre tropes and she’s fantastic in it. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) May 14, 2018

So sad to hear about the death of icon #MargotKidder we spoke at a comic con when I was a couple months pregnant about motherhood. She was a lovely and fierce gal. #RIP pic.twitter.com/DJYr9jECYp — ChristyCarlsonRomano (@ChristyRomano) May 14, 2018

On-screen she was magic.

Off-screen she was one of the kindest, sweetest, most caring woman I've ever known.

I'll miss you #MargoKidder.

Your legacy will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/UBlbszEIhb — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 14, 2018

oh no, Margot Kidder. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) May 14, 2018

My Lois Lane has passed away. RIP Margot Kidder. Thank you for my favourite movie ever. pic.twitter.com/dUmxwOUjyi — Mark Millar (@mrmarkmillar) May 14, 2018

#MargotKidder was incredible in the Superman movies. The Lois Lane she created had so much strength, humor and vulnerability that she became as much a part of what made the movie work as the wonderful Chris Reeve, Gene Hackman and others. #ripmargotkidder — Clark Gregg (@clarkgregg) May 14, 2018

Margot Kidder should be remembered as much for courageously, candidly discussing her battles with mental illness as for any screen role.

There are no Supermen— or women. It is not a character deficiency to acknowledge such struggles and get the help and treatment you need!

RIP pic.twitter.com/ZD6RB3cfzU — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) May 14, 2018

Sad to hear of the passing of Margot Kidder. A spark of vivacious life in all of her films. I loved her in cult horrors 'Sisters' and 'Black Christmas'. And of course she remains the best Lois Lane in the magical 'Superman' & 'Superman II'. RIP to a unique screen presence. pic.twitter.com/bQEVv7PSa3 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 14, 2018

I rewatched all the superman the movie extras when we were prepping on powers and Margot Kidder's audition is a perfect moment for the perfect actor. Superman footage - The casting of Lois Lane https://t.co/ingKbyVQDv via @YouTube — BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS (@BRIANMBENDIS) May 14, 2018