Margot Robbie, 'Birds of Prey' Writer Christina Hodson Launch Female-Driven Action Movie Writing Program

The new initiative has selected six women to participate in a four week program where the will break, outline, and develop their ideas into studio-ready pitches. The projects are intended to be original action features with the aim of demonstrate the participants’ ability to write action. The ambition of the program is to bring the writers the exposure and experience they need in order to become go-to names for studio/franchise jobs.

One of the goals of the program is to “bring the writers the exposure and experience they need in order to become go-to names for studio/franchise jobs,” according to the producers.

LuckyChap Entertainment and Hodson Exports will be attached to produce each project. The plan is to have in the drawer projects that can be produced for $30 million or under.

The four-week writers’ room began yesterday and runs through Dec. 6.

As part of the program, a dozen speakers, including actors, directors, producers and writers, will be joining LEPP for informal Q&As and workshops. Among the speakers are Lindsey Beer, Max Borenstein, Peter Craig, Sue Kroll, Chris Morgan, Chantal Nong, Zak Penn, Geneva Robertson- Dworet, Bek Smith, Chad Stahelski, Oren Uziel and Courtenay Valenti.

The six writers selected for LEPP are Sue Chung, Charmaine DeGrate, Eileen Jones, Faith Liu, Dagny Looper, and Maria Sten.

"It is no secret that there are more men than women getting hired to write big-budget studio movies, and yet there are a huge number of talented female voices looking to break into this space,” said Hodson in a statement. “I have been extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to work on a number of franchise movies, alongside great male and female writers. Feature writing has traditionally been a solitary exercise but it doesn’t need to be. I wanted to create a program that was as much about peer to peer collaboration and community as it is about changing the statistics. Margot and I share a passion for championing female voices and feel that one way to do that is to connect these writers with a wide-array of experts in big-budget filmmaking - men and women alike.”

In a statement, LuckyChap said, “We feel it is both a responsibility and a great honor to help create opportunities for the voices in our industry who are not yet being heard in the big budget action space. We couldn’t be more excited to join these six incredible writers on this journey!”