'Marianne' Filmmaker to Direct Lionsgate Horror Thriller 'Cobweb' (Exclusive)
Samuel Bodin, the creator of the creepy French series Marianne, has come aboard to direct the horror thriller Cobweb for Lionsgate.
The project has a strong pedigree: The script by Chris Thomas Devlin was ranked No. 1 on the BloodList and made the Black List in 2018. It also is being produced by Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and Jon Berg and Point Grey's Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver.
Cobweb’s story centers on a boy whose parents have always told him the voices he hears in the walls of his house are just his imagination. But when he discovers the sounds are actually real, he goes on an unnerving quest to discover the truth.
Vertigo's Andrew Childs is serving as executive producer. Josh Fagen is executive producing and overseeing the project for Point Grey. Jim Miller and Meredith Wieck are overseeing for Lionsgate.
Bodin made a name for himself as the creator, director and co-writer of the horror series Marianne, which debuted in 2019. The show followed a famous writer as she is drawn back to her hometown after discovering the demonic spirit who haunts her dreams is now wreaking havoc in the real world.
Prior to that breakout, Bodin directed the World War II comedy series Lazy Company and the crime series T.A.N.K.
He is repped by ICM Partners and France’s Film Talents.
- Borys Kit
by Graeme McMillan
by Graeme McMillan