'Marianne' Filmmaker to Direct Lionsgate Horror Thriller 'Cobweb' (Exclusive)

Cobweb’s story centers on a boy whose parents have always told him the voices he hears in the walls of his house are just his imagination. But when he discovers the sounds are actually real, he goes on an unnerving quest to discover the truth.

Vertigo's Andrew Childs is serving as executive producer. Josh Fagen is executive producing and overseeing the project for Point Grey. Jim Miller and Meredith Wieck are overseeing for Lionsgate.

Bodin made a name for himself as the creator, director and co-writer of the horror series Marianne, which debuted in 2019. The show followed a famous writer as she is drawn back to her hometown after discovering the demonic spirit who haunts her dreams is now wreaking havoc in the real world.

Prior to that breakout, Bodin directed the World War II comedy series Lazy Company and the crime series T.A.N.K.

