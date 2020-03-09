Mariko Tamaki Takes Over DC's 'Wonder Woman' This Summer
Starting this summer, DC’s Wonder Woman will have a new leading lady, with Mariko Tamaki (Supergirl: Being Super, Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me) taking over the writing of the long-running superhero’s twice-monthly comic book series.
"Writing for comics is pretty much a dream job full stop,” Tamaki said in a statement about her new gig. “It's pretty fricking cool. Wonder Woman was the hero I grew up with, she was my little-kid-living-room cosplay. I have always wanted a golden lasso and an invisible jet and I feel like now, writing Wonder Woman, I'm one step closer."
Tamaki takes over the series with June’s Wonder Woman No. 759, the first of two issues released that month; both Nos. 759 and 760, the first two chapters of her first storyline, will be illustrated by Mikel Janin (Batman), with covers from Batman/Superman’s David Marquez. The storyline doesn’t just see Diana struggle with people’s expectations of Wonder Woman, but also have to deal with the return of a long-lost foe: Maxwell Lord, soon to debut onscreen in this year’s Wonder Woman 1984.
Marquez’s covers for both issues are below; Wonder Woman No. 759, which will be released June 10 digitally and in comic book stores, will also be available with a card stock cover by Jim Lee and Scott Williams; no. 760, available June 24, will also be released with a card stock cover by Joshua Middleton.
