Mariko Tamaki Takes Over DC's 'Wonder Woman' This Summer

Tamaki takes over the series with June’s Wonder Woman No. 759, the first of two issues released that month; both Nos. 759 and 760, the first two chapters of her first storyline, will be illustrated by Mikel Janin (Batman), with covers from Batman/Superman’s David Marquez. The storyline doesn’t just see Diana struggle with people’s expectations of Wonder Woman, but also have to deal with the return of a long-lost foe: Maxwell Lord, soon to debut onscreen in this year’s Wonder Woman 1984.

Marquez’s covers for both issues are below; Wonder Woman No. 759, which will be released June 10 digitally and in comic book stores, will also be available with a card stock cover by Jim Lee and Scott Williams; no. 760, available June 24, will also be released with a card stock cover by Joshua Middleton.