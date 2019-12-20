Marisa Tomei Joins Jason Momoa in Netflix Revenge Thriller 'Sweet Girl'

Cinematographer Brian Andrew Mendoza is making his directorial debut on the picture that is being produced by Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson via ASAP Entertainment. Momoa, Mendoza and Martin Kistler are also producing.

(The movie reunites Mendoza with Momoa as he served as the DP on the actor’s action movie, Braven. Girl is also reteaming Momoa with Peyton and Fierson, producers on his recent drama series, Frontier.)

The story sees Momoa play a devastated husband (Momoa) who vows to find the people responsible for the murder of his wife while protecting what he has left, his daughter (Merced).

Tomei will play a U.S. Senator.

The actress, who has been thrice nominated for an Oscar, winning one, recently completed a run on Broadway for The Rose Tattoo and wrapped production on Judd Apatow’s untitled Pete Davidson movie. She also appeared with Isabelle Huppert in Frankie, which premiered at the 2019 Canes Film Festival.

Tomei is repped by UTA, Untitled, and Paul Hastings.



