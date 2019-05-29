Mark Hamill to Christen Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Disney CEO Robert Iger is expected to join the Luke Skywalker actor among those who will speak about the most-advanced Disneyland addition to date before doors finally open.

The Force will be with Disneyland's highly anticipated land, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge — and Mark Hamill will see to it, personally.

The 14-acre area is set to open Friday but will be officially dedicated Wednesday night. Disney CEO Bob Iger is expected to join the Luke Skywalker actor as among those who will speak about the most advanced Disneyland addition to date before doors finally open.

Media and park cast members (staff) have been getting an early look at the nearly completed land throughout the week.

Disney is billing Galaxy's Edge as unlike any attraction experienced before. It will feature two rides — Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance (opening later this year) and the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run (available with the attraction's opening). It will also include a plethora of shops and restaurants (all in the theme of Star Wars so as not to feel like they are part of a Disney park), and full-scale droids milling about. The land aims to deliver on the ambitions Iger spoke of when announcing the park at the D23 Expo in August 2015.

Fans hoping to be among the first to experience that land should already have acquired a no-cost reservation, which will be required from Friday through June 23 (Those reservations were snapped up in just under two hours earlier this month). No reservation will be needed after that date.

In addition to the attraction at Disneyland, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will open at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida on Aug. 29.

