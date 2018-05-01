Mark Hamill Congratulates Marvel on 'Infinity War' Success, Offers Iron Man Advice

The 'Avengers' sequel topped 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' for the No. 1 opening of all time.

Mark Hamill is offering his congratulations to Marvel Studios for Avengers: Infinity War's record-breaking box office opening.

The Avengers sequel earned $258 million domestically to notch the best opening weekend of all time, topping Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which opened to $247.9 million. Of course, both Marvel and Luscafilm are owned by Disney, but still.

Hamill's congratulations to Marvel on Tuesday was an accompaniment to a message from Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. In the tweet with her congrats, Rey (Daisy Ridley) is passing the lightsaber (baton) to Iron Man.

The Luke Skywalker actor is in Force Awakens, but only for a brief, silent moment at the end. However, he had plenty of screen time in 2017's The Last Jedi. That Rian Johnson installment of the space adventure franchise made more than $220 million its opening weekend.

Along with his well wishes, Hamill also offered a piece of advice to Iron Man.

"FYI #IronMan: Wait until after she leaves if you're going to toss that away. Trust me on this one," Hamill wrote.

In Last Jedi, Luke Skywalker shocked Rey (and a large amount of the audience) by tossing away his lightsaber as soon as she gave it to him moments after the two characters met.

Rey did not take the move lightly and neither did some fans, who went ballistic on social media. Tempers have since cooled.