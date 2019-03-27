Mark Hamill Criticizes Senator Who Used Luke Skywalker as Prop Mocking Climate Change

Republican lawmaker Mike Lee joked that people in Alaska could travel using the 'Star Wars' creature the tauntaun.

Mark Hamill has felt a great disturbance in The Force.

On Tuesday, the Star Wars actor further responded to Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee, who on Monday used an image of Luke Skywalker on the planet Hoth from The Empire Strikes Back as he mocked climate change concerns and the Democrats' proposed Green New Deal (GND) on Capitol Hill.

When Lee used the photo on the Senate floor of Luke Skywalker to mock the Green New Deal, he falsely said it would eliminate the use of airplanes, and then went on to suggest people could travel using the fictional Star Wars creature the tauntaun in Alaska.

"Not only are tauntauns carbon-neutral, but according to one report 'a long time ago' and 'far, far away,' they may even be fully recyclable for their warmth on especially cold nights," Lee said.

At first, Hamill thought the image was photoshopped, but when he learned it was, in fact, real, the outspoken Trump and Republican Party critic expressed his displeasure.

"I was foolish to think this was photoshopped. Had I recognized that this guy was a Republican, I would have instantly realized this was his argument against Global Warming. #CongressSmellsBadOnTheInside," Hamill said via Twitter on Monday.

However, on Tuesday, he really dug in his heels when asked again if he was aware of Lee's stunt.

"I did see that crap. Don't worry about it! I'm using an oversized photo of @SenMikeLee as a prop to push my #MAGA (#MoronsAlwaysGaslightAmericans) #TrustTheScientists agenda. #ClimateChange," Hamill wrote to his more than three million followers.

The proposed GND stimulus program is aimed at addressing climate change. It was sponsored by Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey.

Hamill will reprise the role of Luke Skywalker one final time in J.J. Abrams upcoming Episode IX, due out Dec. 20.