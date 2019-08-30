Mark Hamill Describes How Gross That Blue Milk Tasted in 'Star Wars'
Blue milk does not do a Skywalker body good.
Mark Hamill, who is prolific on Twitter and often shares behind-the-scenes Star Wars details with his 3.3 million followers, described the taste of that iconic blue milk that his character had to drink first in 1977's Star Wars: A New Hope and again in 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
Hamill replied to a follower about the prop drink while talking about how much he actually enjoyed the blue milk drinks served at Disney Parks' Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.
"Honestly though: the warm, oily, sickly-sweet milk dyed blue from the movie was gag-inducing [puke emoji]-while this frosty non-dairy drink tasted like a yummy fruit smoothie," Hamill noted. He was presumably referring to the New Hope prop liquid, rather than the Ahch-To milk scene in Last Jedi.
Hamill was among the stars who helped open Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland in May. The Luke Skywalker actor was joined by George Lucas, Billy Dee Williams, Disney CEO Bob Iger and Harrison Ford.
The second Galaxy's Edge opened Thursday at Walt Disney World in Florida. The Orlando land was met by a throng of parkgoers and a digital queue was needed not long after the gates opened.
For now, both Galaxy's Edge locations only feature one ride: Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, but a second, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, is expected to open at Walt Disney World in December and at Disneyland in January.
"Note to self: Remember you're on-camera & Disney signs your paychecks."— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 28, 2019
- Ryan Parker
- ryan.parker@thr.com
- @theryanparker
