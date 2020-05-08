HEAT VISION

Mark Hamill Mocks Trump Campaign for Death Star Comparison

by Ryan Parker
The 'Star Wars' actor has been an outspoken critic of the president.
Mark Hamill   |   Getty Images
The 'Star Wars' actor has been an outspoken critic of the president.

Mark Hamill had some thoughts about Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, recently comparing the Republican president's re-election campaign to the Death Star.

Parscale tweeted the comparison on Thursday — and was immediately mocked, dozens and dozens of replies reminding him that the Death Star was blown up — twice. 

Heat Vision breakdown

Hamill, who personally blew up the first Death Star as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: A New Hope, also got in on the mockery, quoting multiple lines from the films. 

"'Your overconfidence is your weakness'-'Once you start down the dark path, forever will it dominate your destiny'-'Who's the more foolish...the fool or the fool who follows him?' (& many MANY more) #Red5StandingBy," Hamill wrote. 

The Star Wars actor has been an outspoken critic of Trump and his White House. 

Hamill played Skywalker for the final time in last year's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which recently arrived months early on Disney+. 

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. 'National Treasure' TV Series in the Works for Disney+
    by Lesley Goldberg
  2. David Ayer to Direct Thriller 'Six Years' for Netflix
    by Aaron Couch
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Ryan Parker
  3. by Richard Newby
  4. by Graeme McMillan
  5. by Patrick Brzeski
LATEST NEWS
1.
Mark Hamill Mocks Trump Campaign for Death Star Comparison
by Ryan Parker
2.
Alexander Rodnyansky's Cyprus Company Faces Bankruptcy Lawsuit
by Scott Roxborough
3.
Pay TV Subscriber Losses Hit Record Amid Pandemic, Virtual Services "Implode"
by Georg Szalai
4.
The Downside of Being a Fox News Journalist? Getting Asked About Sean Hannity
by Jeremy Barr
5.
Critic's Notebook: Network TV's Working-Class Sitcoms Are Timelier Than Ever
by Inkoo Kang