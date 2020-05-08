Mark Hamill Mocks Trump Campaign for Death Star Comparison

Hamill, who personally blew up the first Death Star as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: A New Hope, also got in on the mockery, quoting multiple lines from the films.

"'Your overconfidence is your weakness'-'Once you start down the dark path, forever will it dominate your destiny'-'Who's the more foolish...the fool or the fool who follows him?' (& many MANY more) #Red5StandingBy," Hamill wrote.

The Star Wars actor has been an outspoken critic of Trump and his White House.

Hamill played Skywalker for the final time in last year's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which recently arrived months early on Disney+.