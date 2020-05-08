Mark Hamill Mocks Trump Campaign for Death Star Comparison
Mark Hamill had some thoughts about Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, recently comparing the Republican president's re-election campaign to the Death Star.
Parscale tweeted the comparison on Thursday — and was immediately mocked, dozens and dozens of replies reminding him that the Death Star was blown up — twice.
Heat Vision breakdown
Hamill, who personally blew up the first Death Star as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: A New Hope, also got in on the mockery, quoting multiple lines from the films.
"'Your overconfidence is your weakness'-'Once you start down the dark path, forever will it dominate your destiny'-'Who's the more foolish...the fool or the fool who follows him?' (& many MANY more) #Red5StandingBy," Hamill wrote.
The Star Wars actor has been an outspoken critic of Trump and his White House.
Hamill played Skywalker for the final time in last year's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which recently arrived months early on Disney+.
"Your overconfidence is your weakness"-"Once you start down the dark path, forever will it dominate your destiny"-"Who's the more foolish...the fool or the fool who follows him?" (& many MANY more) #Red5StandingBy https://t.co/j0zNNWL4TC pic.twitter.com/7BkDx9om2J— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 7, 2020
