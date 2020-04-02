Mark Hamill Mourns 'Star Wars' Actor Who Succumbed to Coronavirus
Mark Hamill on Thursday mourned the death of Star Wars actor Andrew Jack, who died Tuesday due to complications from COVID-19. Jack, 76, died at St. Peter's Hospital in Chertsey, a town in southeast England.
Jack appeared in the new Disney trilogy as Caluan Ematt, but he was most well known as a dialect coach who crafted the accents for a number of Star Wars films and the Lord of the Rings trilogy.
Heat Vision breakdown
"I'm so sorry and saddened to hear we have lost Andrew Jack. He was such a kind gentleman who was deeply gifted & beloved by all who knew him. My deepest condolences to his family," Hamill said via Twitter.
Jack, whose most recent coaching project was Warner Bros.' The Batman, began working as a dialect coach in the 1980s; his credits include several recent Star Wars films including Solo and Rogue One.
Jack is was credited with forming the Middle Earth accents for the Lord of the Rings film trilogy and designing and teaching Greek and Trojan accents for 2004's Troy.
He is survived by his wife, Gabrielle Rogers.
I'm so sorry and saddened to hear we have lost Andrew Jack. He was such a kind gentleman who was deeply gifted & beloved by all who knew him. My deepest condolences to his family. #RIPAndrew https://t.co/rwL9N1uHEk— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 2, 2020
- Ryan Parker
- ryan.parker@thr.com
- @theryanparker
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Ryan Parker
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Aaron Couch, Borys Kit
-
by Richard Newby
-
-
by Pamela McClintock
-
by Pamela McClintock, Mia Galuppo