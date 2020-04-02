Mark Hamill Mourns 'Star Wars' Actor Who Succumbed to Coronavirus

"I'm so sorry and saddened to hear we have lost Andrew Jack. He was such a kind gentleman who was deeply gifted & beloved by all who knew him. My deepest condolences to his family," Hamill said via Twitter.

Jack, whose most recent coaching project was Warner Bros.' The Batman, began working as a dialect coach in the 1980s; his credits include several recent Star Wars films including Solo and Rogue One.

Jack is was credited with forming the Middle Earth accents for the Lord of the Rings film trilogy and designing and teaching Greek and Trojan accents for 2004's Troy.

He is survived by his wife, Gabrielle Rogers.