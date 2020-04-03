HEAT VISION

Mark Hamill Pens Thank-You Letter to 'Star Wars' Fans

by Ryan Parker
The actor noted that the franchise is "about family, and that is what we all have become."
Mark Hamill on Friday shared a thank-you letter he penned to Star Wars fans that he called "A few thoughts as one era ends and another begins...." 

The letter was posted to social media, where the actor who appeared in six of the nine films as Luke Skywalker has millions of followers. 

Hamill started by noting when he was testing for his role in A New Hope, along with Harrison Ford and the late Carrie Fisher in 1976, that "there's no way we could have known what an incredibly rich and imaginative set of adventures this obscure little space movie would launch, inspire eight more chapters to tell the entire Skywalker story." 

Hamill played Luke for a final time in 2019's Rise of Skywalker

The beloved sci-fi actor said he was thankful for all the fans, those who have been along for the ride the entire 40 years and those who just discovered the franchise.

"As Carrie once said, Star Wars is about family, and that is what we all have become — one giant community that shares the experience of these stories and the fundamental value they instill in us," he wrote. 

He concluded, "I am deeply thankful for all your continued enthusiasm and dedication to George's faraway galaxy, which will continue to grow with new storytellers building an even bigger gallery, filled with heroes, villains, action, romance, and, of course, The Force."

Read Hamill's full letter below. 

