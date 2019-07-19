'Dark Crystal' Sneaks First Episode as Mark Hamill Receives Comic-Con Icon Award

The episode mesmerized the 6,500-plus crowd almost as much as the preceding panel, which saw geek icon and Star Wars star Mark Hamill entertain the enraptured crowd.

Hamill was joined on stage by Taron Egerton (the two voice leading roles in the series) as well as Louis Leterrier, who directed every episode of the series, and Lisa Henson, the daughter of Jim Henson and executive producer.

Henson revealed she was a young PA on the set of the original movie, which her father co-directed with Frank Oz, and recalled all the planning and world building that was done in preparation for that movie. The new production went back to those plans and sets, much of which was in storage.

Leterrier, meanwhile, commented on how elaborate the production was. "Every shot is the most complicated of my career. Every shot is a nightmare."

Still, it was Hamill to which the spotlight gravitated (and why not?). The man who played Luke Skywalker was self-referentially funny when talking about companies or people returning to something they thought was behind them, or about the notion of making sequels to movies released decades ago.

Hamill also did an array of voices for the assembled, including the Joker, one of the actor’s best known roles that originated in Batman: The Animated Series.

(Hamill recalled his agent’s disappointment when he nabbed the Joker role, saying the dealmaker hoped he would get the part of Alfred instead since the butler appeared in every episode.)

Hamill also received Comic-Con’s Icon Award, given to groups or individuals who have furthered the comic and popular arts. Facing a standing ovation, the actor deflected the appreciation back to the audience.

"This seems wildly excessive, but it’s wildly appreciated," he said. "If it weren’t for you, I certainly wouldn’t be standing here."

He finished by singing the Buddi Song, a refrain from the recent Child’s Play remake in which he voiced the killer doll known as Chucky: "You are my Buddi, until the end/More than a buddy, you're my best friend/I love you more then you will ever know/I will never let you go."