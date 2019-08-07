HEAT VISION

Mark Hamill Responds to Warrant Being Issued for Luke Sky Walker

by Ryan Parker
This is not the first time the 'Star Wars' actor has had some fun with the exact same person.
Mark Hamill   |   Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Mark Hamill is again having some fun after a man named Luke Sky Walker seems to still be getting in hot water.

It was reported on Wednesday that the 22-year-old Walker had a warrant issued for his arrest in Carter County, Tenn. concerning a charge of property theft over $1,000, according to the sheriff's office. 

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

Just as he did last year when Walker was arrested for violating probation after a felony theft charge, the Luke Skywalker actor took notice and had some quips.

"The sequel that nobody asked for & no one wants to see. #LarcenousLuke #TheSheriffStrikesBack," Hamill tweeted.

When Walker was arrested last December, Hamill tweeted, "The real crime here is Mr. & Mrs. Walker saddling this poor guy with that name in the first place. #MisbegottenMoniker #AlsoTooShortForAStormtrooper."

Hamill is playing his iconic role one final time in the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker due in theaters Dec. 20.

