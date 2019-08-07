Mark Hamill Responds to Warrant Being Issued for Luke Sky Walker
Mark Hamill is again having some fun after a man named Luke Sky Walker seems to still be getting in hot water.
It was reported on Wednesday that the 22-year-old Walker had a warrant issued for his arrest in Carter County, Tenn. concerning a charge of property theft over $1,000, according to the sheriff's office.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Just as he did last year when Walker was arrested for violating probation after a felony theft charge, the Luke Skywalker actor took notice and had some quips.
"The sequel that nobody asked for & no one wants to see. #LarcenousLuke #TheSheriffStrikesBack," Hamill tweeted.
When Walker was arrested last December, Hamill tweeted, "The real crime here is Mr. & Mrs. Walker saddling this poor guy with that name in the first place. #MisbegottenMoniker #AlsoTooShortForAStormtrooper."
Hamill is playing his iconic role one final time in the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker due in theaters Dec. 20.
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
August 06, 2019 2:56pm PTby Graeme McMillan
-
August 06, 2019 9:30am PTby Richard Newby
-
August 06, 2019 9:30am PT
-
August 06, 2019 6:30am PT
-
August 06, 2019 6:00am PT
-
August 06, 2019 6:00am PT
-
August 06, 2019 5:15am PT