Mark Hamill Responds to Warrant Being Issued for Luke Sky Walker

Just as he did last year when Walker was arrested for violating probation after a felony theft charge, the Luke Skywalker actor took notice and had some quips.

"The sequel that nobody asked for & no one wants to see. #LarcenousLuke #TheSheriffStrikesBack," Hamill tweeted.

When Walker was arrested last December, Hamill tweeted, "The real crime here is Mr. & Mrs. Walker saddling this poor guy with that name in the first place. #MisbegottenMoniker #AlsoTooShortForAStormtrooper."

Hamill is playing his iconic role one final time in the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker due in theaters Dec. 20.