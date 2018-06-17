Mark Hamill Shares 'Star Wars'-Themed Father's Day Tweet

The 'Star Wars' icon is a social media Jedi with millions of followers across his multiple platforms.

A picture is worth a thousand words — or maybe just four: "I am your father."

On Sunday, Mark Hamill shared a perfect Father's Day post.

The Star Wars icon tweeted a photo of Darth Vader, along with the caption "#HappyFathersDay."

Of course, in one of the biggest twists in movie history, it turned out Luke's father, Anakin Skywalker, became Darth Vader. All was revealed in The Empire Strikes Back.

Needless to say, the tweet went over well, being shared thousands of times just minutes after it was posted.

And when he posts, it matters.

Just days ago, after Hamill tweeted that he had never met Natalie Portman, who played Luke and Leia's mother, Padmé Amidala, in the prequels, the Oscar-winning actress said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that she would very much like to meet Hamill.

"It's such a shame, I would love to meet him," Portman said. "Mark, I would love to meet you, come over," she said to the camera.

Hamill later tweeted he saw the segment, meaning hopefully, for Star Wars fans, the wheels are in motion for a mother-son get together.