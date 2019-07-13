Mark Hamill Shares Rare Unused Storyboard Clip of 1989 'Batman' Script
Mark Hamill gave Batman fans a treat on Friday when he unearthed a storyboard clip from an early draft of 1989's Batman.
The Joker actor explained that he and Batman: The Animated Series star Kevin Conroy voiced the storyboards for a DVD extra years ago.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
"This rare clip from an early draft of the 1989 Batman movie introduced Robin but was later scrapped. @RealKevinConroy & I voiced the storyboards for the sequence- most likely for a bonus on a DVD release. I'm seeing it today for the very 1st time. ENJOY," Hamill said via Twitter.
The clip is a little more than four minutes long and was posted on YouTube more than a decade ago.
The short piece has music and sound effects, along with the dialogue.
The Robin idea was ultimately scrapped for the Michael Keaton and Jack Nicolson classic.
Robin would not be introduced until 1995's Batman Forever, when Chris O'Donnell played the role. Val Kilmer played Batman in that installment.
Watch storyboard clip below.
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
Daily Newsletters are on their way!
Love THR?
Sign up for some of our other newsletters.VIEW
-
July 12, 2019 11:30am PTby Aaron Couch, Patrick Shanley
-
July 12, 2019 10:00am PTby Trilby Beresford
-
July 12, 2019 9:43am PT
-
-
July 12, 2019 9:00am PT
-
July 12, 2019 8:00am PT
-
July 12, 2019 6:00am PT