Mark Hamill "Solves" Who is Laughing in 'Rise of Skywalker' Trailer

Mark Hamill on Saturday jokingly "solved" who is laughing at the end of the trailer for Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker.

The iconic actor, who loves to troll fans for lighthearted fun, tweeted a tease to his more than 3 million followers.

"Mystery of who's laughing at the end of the trailer: SOLVED. #JediJoker," Hamill tweeted, along with a picture of Joker dressed as Luke Skywalker from Return of the Jedi.

Hamill has voiced the Joker for years, both in the Batman animated series and in numerous video games.

The first trailer for the highly-anticipated Rise of Skywalker dropped on Friday. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, it had more than 13 million views on the Star Wars YouTube channel alone.

In the spot, which is a tad more than two minutes long, it sounds like Emperor Palpatine is laughing in the end, which lead fans to speculate the character will appear in J.J. Abrams' film closing out the Skywalker saga.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens Dec. 20.