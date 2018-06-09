Mark Hamill and Stan Lee Palling Around is The Best of Both Worlds

Two of the biggest icons for nerds palling around together is almost too much to handle.

Mark Hamill and Stan Lee recently gave a joint interview to talk about the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest, which is the next season of the Avengers animated series on Disney XD.

The Star Wars star and Marvel Comics co-creator each voice characters in the season.

“I mean, when I was a kid of the ‘60s, I would read the Marvel comics, and Stan created a real bond with his audience, you know, in the bullpen," Hamill said. "He had that sort of snarky humor, he would give away no prizes ... and he really had a personality that came across over the pages. He’s sort of this avuncular uncle you wish you had."

Lee was just as complimentary of Hamill, but he also had to bust his chops a bit, jokingly calling working with the Luke Skywalker actor "terrible."

“Because when I hear him read the lines, when I hear how talented he is, how he can do another dialect and become another person, it’s fantastic,” Lee said. “I read lines beautifully, but only as myself. I mean, if I had to be Baron Zemo, I wouldn’t know how to do it, but he becomes Baron Zemo.”

Hamill, an accomplushed voice actor, said that type of art was "liberating."

"Not being seen in animation gives you incredible license to make outrageous choices you wouldn’t make if you were on camera," he said.

The two men clearly enjoyed one another's company and gave an almost 10-minute interview in which they talked about what it was like to work together and some insight into the upcoming season.

Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest debuts this fall on Disney XD.

Watch the Hamill and Lee interview below: