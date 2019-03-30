Mark Hamill to Voice Chucky Doll in 'Child’s Play' Reboot

The ‘Star Wars’ star joins Aubrey Plaza, Gabriel Bateman and Brian Tyree Henry in the upcoming re-imagining of the 1988 horror classic.

Mark Hamill will lend his voice as the iconic villain Chucky in the Child’s Play reboot, Orion Pictures announced Saturday.

The Star Wars star joins already announced cast Aubrey Plaza, Gabriel Bateman and Brian Tyree Henry in the upcoming re-imagining of the 1988 horror classic.

"We feel incredibly lucky to have an icon creating a new take on an iconic character," said producer David Katzenberg. "Mark is a gifted actor and celebrated vocal performer, and he’s approached this challenge with incredible energy and commitment."

The film will follow the same plot of the original, centering on Karen (Plaza), a single mother who gifts her son Andy (Bateman) a toy doll, unaware that it possesses the soul of a serial killer.

Lars Klevberg (Polaroid) is directing the film. The script was penned by Tyler Burton Smith (Kung Fury 2). Seth Grahame-Smith, Katzenberg and Aaron Schmidt are producing.

The original 1988 film grossed over $44 million worldwide on a $9 million budget and spawned one of the most recognizable and successful horror characters in cinema with its psychotic killer doll.

Child’s Play will hit theaters June 21.